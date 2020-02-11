Houston cellphone store robbery ends with 3 arrests in West University Place

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – A robbery at a cellphone store Tuesday in Houston ended with three people being arrested in West University Place.

The robbery was reported about 1:45 p.m. at the AT&T store near the corner of Kirby Drive and Rice Boulevard.

According to West University Place police, officers located the vehicle believed to have been used in the robbery near the corner of University Boulevard and Wakeforest Avenue. The driver was taken into custody, but three others ran from the scene.

Officers began searching for the three who fled in the area of Duke and Vanderbilt streets, police said. Two of them were arrested about an hour later and the third person is still being sought, police said.

Police did not release a description of the person being sought. The identities of those who were arrested were not released.