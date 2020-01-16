The Woodlands ranked as the second-best city to raise a family in the U.S.

HOUSTON – If you are looking for a home to raise a family in Texas, you may want to head to The Woodlands.

The Woodlands was ranked second-best city to raise a family in America, according to Niche.com.

Receiving an overall A+ grade, the result came from an assessment from Niche.com, a website that compiles research from cities, neighborhoods, schools, and colleges. The website also uses that information to make it easy-to-read for visitors.

Key factors that were considered in the recent ranking included high-rated public schools, diversity in residents, and employment growth.

Residents who rated The Woodlands mentioned items such as cleanliness, close proximity of shopping centers, affordability, and safety in order to measure the appeal to the families.

“Everything is just minutes away no matter where you are,” one reviewer said, “things can be somewhat challenging to find if you are new to the area, however, the trees and rural scenery are more than enough to make up for the inconvenience.”

The Woodlands received several good grades on education, diversity, and nightlife. It was also ranked No. 3 in buying a house in America, and No. 4 overall best city to live, according to Niche.

Currently, the population for The Woodlands is at 109,608.

READ THE FULL LIST HERE.

Other cities in the ranking:

1. Naperville, Illinois

2. The Woodlands

3. Arlington, Virginia

4. Ann Arbor, Michigan

5. Columbia, Maryland

6. Overland Park, Kansas

7. Plano

8. Bellevue, Washington

9. Cambridge, Massachusetts

10. Irvine, California