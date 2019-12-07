Fresno student cut with pair of scissors during fight at school bus stop

FRESNO, Texas – A Lake Olympia Middle School student was cut with a pair of scissors during a fight Friday at a school bus stop, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At least three students were involved in a fight as students exited the bus. The fight began between two of the students and then a sibling got involved.

The student who was cut with the pair scissors was treated at the scene and the cut was not considered serious. There was no transport called and everyone was determined to be okay.

The Fresno district attorney will determine whether or not charges will be filed. The school buses are equipped with surveillance cameras but the fight took place once the students were off the bus.

Fresno ISD does not believe the cameras captured the fight or the student being cut.