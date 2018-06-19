La Marque officer cleared in deadly shooting of sword-wielding man

LA MARQUE, Texas - A grand jury cleared a La Marque police officer Thursday of wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a man wielding a sword last year.

Investigators said Gregory Ham was shot in the head Dec. 3 by Officer Jose Santos after the officer responded to a report that Ham had broken into a home and then fled. Santos found Ham hiding in a nearby shed, investigators said.

Investigators said that when Santos confronted Ham, he was struck in the head with Ham’s sword. Santos fired a single shot, killing Ham, investigators said.

A Galveston County grand jury heard several hours of testimony and evidence on June 14 and ultimately declined to take further action against Santos.

