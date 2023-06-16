New charges for woman accused of running neighborhood brothels

A Crosby woman accused of running several neighborhood brothels is facing new charges following a recent grand jury indictment. Court records show Hai Lan Ye, 53, was indicted on felony charges of money laundering.

“The whole point of this is, we want to take the profit out of their crime,” said Harris County prosecutor Elizabeth Hayes. “Over the course of approximately three years, 2020 to 2023, I believe our records show that she was laundering well over $400,000.″

SEE ALSO: Woman charged after prostitution investigation at several massage parlors, foot spas around Harris County

Court documents show investigators conducted several undercover prostitution stings at massage parlors and spas investigators say are run by Ye. In fact, Hayes said this investigation began with an anonymous letter sent to the DA’s office.

“[It was] making allegations that Hai Lan Ye was trafficking women in from Taiwan and had given us a number of locations,” said Hayes.

After the prostitution stings, prosecutors followed the money. Hayes said they connected proceeds from these businesses to bank accounts in Ye’s name.

“We executed search warrants at seven locations, a vehicle, and numerous banks,” said Hayes. “So we’re still pouring over everything.”

KPRC 2 Investigates reported last week Ye was already facing charges of aggravated promotion of prostitution.

We left several messages for Ye but never received a response. We tried again Friday at her Crosby area home but again got no answer. Hayes said the investigation is not over and is part of a renewed effort by the DA’s money laundering section to crack down on these businesses.

“We’re going to be able to reinforce that message that Harris County doesn’t tolerate this type of activity,” said Hayes.

Ye has been released on bond, but one of the conditions of that bond is she can’t visit any of her businesses.