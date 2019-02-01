HPD Chief Acevedo provides update on shootout, Gamaldi's 'over-the-top' comments

HOUSTON - Houston police Chief Art Acevedo provided updates Thursday about the shootout earlier this week that injured five HPD officers.

Acevedo thanked the community for its prayers after Monday’s officer-involved shooting at 7815 Harding St., in the Gloverdale neighborhood.

Four officers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with 59-year-old Dennis Tuttle while authorities were serving a search warrant at the home. Acevedo said that when one of the wounded officers fell on a living room couch, 58-year-old Rhogena Nicholas reached for his gun. Officers shot and killed both Tuttle and Nicholas, Acevedo said.

Acevedo reiterated the fact that the warrant was served at the correct house.

VIDEO: Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo holds news briefing on shootout

Acevedo said he spoke with Tuttle's brother, who lives in Austin, and the two had a good conversation. Acevedo said he expressed condolences to Tuttle's family and asked Tuttle's brother to remember what he stands for -- seeking the truth.

Acevedo said the investigation is ongoing -- both criminally and internally. He said that body-worn camera footage has already started being reviewed.

Acevedo said that there was only one officer-involved shooting while the narcotics division was serving warrants from the beginning of 2014 through the end of 2018. He said that the narcotics division executed 1,736 warrants in the five-year stretch.

Acevedo also addressed comments made by Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union.

The night of the shooting, an animated Gamaldi told reporters that officers are sick and tired of “dirtbags” trying to kill them.

“Enough is enough,” Gamaldi said.

Since then, Gamaldi’s remarks have gone viral, with people both supporting and decrying his words.

Acevedo said Gamaldi's comments were "over-the-top." He said Gamaldi's emotions got the best of him. Acevedo said that Gamaldi and the HPOU do not run the department, he does.

Acevedo said the shootout on Monday had nothing to do with what Gamaldi was talking about.

On Wednesday, Gamaldi took to social media to defend his position. He said he was at City Council defending the HPD budget when he heard that he was "being thrown under the bus" by Acevedo. He went on to say it's a "sad state of affairs when defending reputation of the brave men and women of law enforcement is frowned upon by a few."

Of the four officers who were shot, two remain in the hospital. The fifth officer, who injured his knee during the encounter, also remains hospitalized, but should be released soon. The case officer, who has been shot two other times while in the line of duty, was upgraded from critical to fair condition.

