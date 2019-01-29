Here's what we know about the officers injured in shootout

Exterior of Memorial Hermann Hospital emergency room in the Texas Medical Center on Jan. 29, 2019.

HOUSTON - KPRC2 is learning more about the five officers injured in Monday's shootout with two suspects.

Houston police have not released the names of the officers who were wounded, but HPD chief Art Acevedo did provide new details about them.

Here's what we know:

A 50-year-old sergeant was shot in the face. He is a 25-year veteran of the Houston Police Department. Acevedo said he will hopefully be released sometime this week.

A 54-year-old senior officer is a case agent. He is a 32-year veteran of HPD. He was shot in the line of duty two other times -- in 1992 and 1997. Acevedo said after he saw fellow officers come under fire, he made entry. Acevedo said he passed a note to them that said, "I had to get in there.

"He's a big teddy bear. A strong ox. Tough as nails. The only thing bigger than his body in teams of his stature is his courage," Acevedo said of him.

A 33-year-old officer was shot in the shoulder. The 10-year veteran was released from the hospital Monday night.

Another officer was shot, but Acevedo didn't want to discuss his condition, saying he's fighting, but stable.

A 50-year-old sergeant suffered a knee injury, but was not shot. He underwent surgery. Acevedo said he will be released from the hospital this week. He is a 27-year veteran of the force.

Acevedo said, "We need the community prayers for him and his family, and for all these officers, including the ones that weren't shot. If you can imagine, the guilt that gets in, the second-guessing. 'Why wasn't it me?' All these officers need prayers."

According to Acevedo, there were several other officers who were part of the "initial stack" of the team executing the search warrant. None of them were shot, Acevedo said.

That group of officers included:

A 30-year-old officer who is a nine-year veteran of the department.

A 32-year-old officer who is a 10-year veteran.

A 37-year-old officer who is an eight-year veteran.

A 36-year-old officer who is an 11-year veteran.

All four of them have been checked out and released.

Acevedo could not say which officers fired their weapons at the suspects.

All of the officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Acevedo said a peer support team and psychologists were made available to the officers.

According to Acevedo, the officers made entry to a house in the 7800 block of Harding in the Gloverdale neighborhood in southeast Houston around 5 p.m. Monday to serve a search warrant after a tip from a neighbor led to a narcotics investigation.

Police said the officers were immediately met with gunfire and got into a shootout with the suspects.

Dennis Tuttle, 58, and Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were both killed in the shootout.

KPRC/HPD Dennis Tuttle, left, and Rhogena Nicholas, right, are seen in photos that were shown by police during a news conference in Houston on Jan. 29, 2019.

