2 officers critical, 2 expected to be released from hospital after violent shootout

HOUSTON - Four Houston police officers are waking up in the hospital and one is waking up at home after a violent shootout Monday.

According to police, four officers were shot and another one injured while serving a narcotics warrant – specifically for the distribution of black tar heroin - at a home in the Gloverdale neighborhood on Harding Street near Fennell Street.

Twelve HPD narcotics officers and six patrol officers from the Eastside Division arrived at the home Monday evening, and when they breached the door while announcing they were Houston police officers, they were met with gunfire from at least one of two suspects, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said.

The officers returned fire, killing both suspects.

Four officers, ages 40 to 54, were hit with gunfire and another officer, 33, suffered a knee injury during the shootout.

Two officers who were shot in the neck area and were critically wounded, underwent surgery Monday and are now in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

The other two officers are in stable condition and are expected to be released at some point Monday.

Acevedo said the 54-year-old case agent leading the narcotics team Monday was one of two critically injured officers shot in the neck. He said this case agent has been shot on the job several times before.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the shooting: "This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."

Acevedo is scheduled to give an update Monday around 10 a.m.

