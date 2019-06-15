Here's how to have a great Father's Day in Houston

iStock / rojoimages

HOUSTON - If you're still trying to find the perfect gift or activity for Father's Day, then you should take a look at several options we have provided below.

We have compiled a list of the best events in Houston to celebrate your dad.

Whether you're a Houston sports fan, a museum lover or wanting to cool down at a Houston-area water park, our list has you covered with something for every dad.

Celebrate dad at these Father's Day events around Houston area

Typhoon Texas A lifeguard seen at Typhoon Texas in this 2019 promotional photo.

Ways to spend Father's Day and give back at the same time

Getty Images Volunteering can be a great way to celebrate Father's Day with your dad.

9 fun things you can do this weekend in Houston

Anime Matsuri Anime Matsuri is taking over the George R. Brown Convention Center June 13-16, 2019.

Need a Houston-centric gift for dad? Check our local Father's Day gift guide

iStock / PinkTag

Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Tasty food to grill for Father's Day

KPRC Here are some yummy recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that you saw featured on KPRC2 News Midday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.