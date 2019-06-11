Need a gift for dad? Check our Father's Day gift guide

iStock / PinkTag

Buying a gift for your father can seem daunting. It can be hard to find the motivation to shop around the city at the last minute in the summer heat. So, what are you to do if you don't want to go with the typical Father’s Day card, barbecue dinner and cigar again this year?

Below, we dug around for some of the best Father’s Day finds in the Houston area for every dad and price range. Whether you just want to give or send your dad a simple gift or enjoy an experience together for the both of y’all, we have you covered.

For the experience

Astros game

Enjoy the experience of Friday, Saturday or Sunday’s Astros game with your dad. Presented by Budweiser on Friday and Houston Methodist the rest of the weekend, you can get your dad a blue Astros replica jersey for $35 as part of the Father’s Day weekend ticket add-on.

Bob Levey/Getty Images Jake Marisnick #6 of the Houston Astros receives a thumbs up from George Springer #4 after hitting a home run in the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on May 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Be sure to get to Minute Maid early this weekend, as on Saturday, the first 10,000 fans will receive a complimentary Astros River Hat, and on Sunday, the first 10,000 fans will receive a complimentary Astros Hawaiian replica jersey. So this Father’s Day, when getting the family some Astros tickets, you could be getting dad three gifts for the price of one.

For more information, visit MLB.com/Astros.

Golfing

Maybe this is the one day a year that you give dad the gift of golf with the entire family. TopGolf, which has three Houston-area locations, offers two different Father’s Day packages ranging from $75 to $125. You can reserve either one golf bay for up to six people or two side-by-side golf bays for up to 12 people.

Both packages include two hours of unlimited golfing. For more information on Father’s Day reservations at TopGolf go TopGolf.com/us/locations.

Thrill-seeking

Maybe your dad is a major thrill-seeker, and what better way to explore that than racing around with luxury vehicles at the Motor Speedway Resort in Angleton? With over 382 acres of land and Ferraris, Porsches and Lamborghinis among go-karts and other vehicles, this is the perfect place for dads to unleash their need for speed.

Getty Images The Porsche 911 Carrera 4S made its world premiere at the auto trade show, AutoMobility LA, at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Nov. 29, 2018, in Los Angeles.

While this is definitely a pricier Father’s Day package, it is for sure one that no dad will forget. For more information, go to MSRHouston.com or Cloud9Living.com.

Go to the movies

With the hot Houston temperatures, the family may just want to cool down and relax. This Sunday, at the luxury iPic Theater in the River Oaks District, relax by watching "Men in Black: International," "Dark Phoenix" or "The Secret Life of Pets 2" with the entire family. For iPic exclusive gold and members, with the purchase of four tickets or more, dad’s ticket comes free. Don’t forget to enjoy all the incredible food and drinks that are delivered to your movie seat. Tickets start at $17. To book your tickets for this weekend, visit iPic.com.

For the kitchen

Grilling

Dad lives on the grill but can never find the right barbecue sauce. Williams Sonoma offers an assortment of different BBQ gift sets with sauces like Bourbon Black Pepper and Mango Habanero.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

They'll add a nice kick to your summer barbecue. Gift sets range from $30 to $60 and are available at Williams Sonoma.

Healthy option

For dads and families that are summer smoothie lovers or are looking for some healthier alternatives this summer, the NutriBullet is a great option. They are quick to create the best smoothies and juices and can be easily cleaned. They can also help people get all the vital nutrients that some other blenders take out. They range in price from $70 to $180. To find a NutriBullet at stores in Houston, visit Macy’s, Walmart, H-E-B, Kohl’s, Williams Sonoma and more.

For the bar

Cold drinks

Every dad needs a Yeti Cooler to keep food and drinks cold. These incredibly durable coolers are perfect for any outdoor excursion, from camping trips to lying outside by the pool. The Rambler tumblers and bottles are lower-priced options that are great to bring every day to work or to sporting events.

They keep your coffee hot and your beer cold! The more expensive coolers start around $300, while the tumblers and bottles go for as low as $30. You can find Yeti products all around Houston at Dick's Sporting Goods, REI, Williams Sonoma, Bering's and more.

Stylish drinks

Make your dad stylish at the beach with his very own customized, embellished and leather monogrammed flask. The flask set also comes with a funnel and two stainless steel shot glasses. The set can be purchased at Nordstrom.

For the closet

Jet-setting

There is no better gift for some dads than some sleek and lightweight luggage or a durable gym bag. Herschel Supply Co. provides that with its classic and stylish duffel bags available at prices ranging from $70 to $80. A variety of their products can be found at stores like Nordstrom, Lids, Urban Outfitters and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Relaxing

Some dads just want to relax at home and there is no comfier way to do so than in a waffle weave robe. Robes are a perfect gift, especially if they are machine washable and lined with soft or terry material. One such robe is available at Pottery Barn, and monograms can be added for an extra fee.

----------

We hope that this makes your Father’s Day shopping a little easier. Comment with your favorite item or what you got dad for Father’s Day.

Happy Father’s Day to all the special dads, grandfathers and men in our lives!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.