Celebrate dad at these Father's Day events around Houston area

HOUSTON - We are excited for Father's Day weekend and compiled a list of the best events in Houston to celebrate your dad.

Whether you're a Houston sports fan, a museum lover or want to cool down at a Houston area water park, our list has you covered with something for every dad. Enjoy some of these awesome promotions and free events with your entire family.



Father’s Day Gift Making

When: June 15

Where: 900 Memorial City, Houston

What: Head over to Macy’s at Memorial City Mall for a crafting workshop. From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday is the perfect opportunity to add some flair and color to dad's gift. He will love that it is personalized. Register on the provided link.

Website: Memorialcity.com

Father’s Day Weekend for Houston Astros

When: June 14, 15, 16

Where: 501 Crawford St., Houston

What: Enjoy the experience of an Astros game Friday, Saturday or Sunday with dad himself. You can get dad a blue Astros replica jersey for $35 as part of the Father’s Day Weekend ticket add-on. Be sure to get to Minute Maid early this weekend as on Saturday the first 10,000 fans will receive a complimentary Astros River Hat and Sunday the first 10,000 fans will receive a complimentary Astros Hawaiian replica jersey.

Website: Astros.com

Father’s Day with the Houston Dynamo

When: June 15

Where: 2200 Texas Ave., Houston

What: For Houston DASH fans, this deal is two tickets for the price of one. At 7:30 p.m., the Houston Dynamo will play the Orlando Pride and this could be your opportunity to get two general admission tickets for as low as $15! You can also sign up to get a free family portrait on the pitch to always remember this spectacular Father’s Day game.

Website: Houstondynamo.com

Dad’s Day 5K/3K/1K

When: June 15

Where: 1000 Bagby St., Houston

What: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Dad’s Day 5K or 3K family run and the 1K kids walk. Families are encouraged to come out and celebrate dad as well as benefit prostate cancer awareness and education. For more team, time and volunteer information, visit the website below.

Website: Dadsday5k.org

Dad’s, Dinos & Donuts

When: June 15

Where: 4775 W Panther Creek Drive #280, The Woodlands

What: From 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, have fun with your kiddos eating donuts, meeting dinosaurs and making art projects. Member dads are free and member families pay $5 each per ticket. Nonmember families and dads will pay a $5 fee along with admission.

Website: Woodlandschildrenmuseum.org

Father’s Day Car Show and Concert 2019

When: June 16

Where: 7979 N Eldridge Parkway, Houston

What: Traders Village is honoring fathers with the third annual concert and car show. The event starts at 10 a.m. and features a concert by The Greater Good. General admission is free. There is a $4 parking fee.

Website: Tradersvillage.com

Father’s Day at Hermann Park

When: June 16

Where: 6104 Hermann Park Drive, Houston

What: Enjoy an adult or children’s breakfast with English muffins, eggs, fresh fruit and honey butter chicken biscuits. After a breakfast on Pinewood Cafe’s patio, families can ride on the Hermann Park railroad, take a pedal boat ride, and do an arts and crafts activity. The event will last from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tickets for adults are $15 and tickets for children 12 and under are $8.

Website: Hermannpark.org

Father’s Day Brunch at Betsy’s Evelyn’s Park Event Center

When: June 16

Where: 4400 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire

What: For $18 per person, enjoy a nice brunch in Evelyn’s Park. The brunch will be served any time between 9 a.m.to 2 p.m.

Website: Evelynspark.org

City Acre Brewing’s Father’s Day Feast

When: June 16

Where: 3418 Topping St., Houston

What: City Acre Brewing is celebrating dad with a barbecue feast that will include everything from beer to yard games. General admission is $18.95 per person and the event will go from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website: Cityacrebrewing.com

Father’s Day at Bayou Bend

When: June 16

Where: 6003 Memorial Drive, Houston

What: Soak in the stunning Bayou Bend gardens, house and collection of art with free admission for fathers and grandfathers. The event will go from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will include complimentary refreshments, along with fun historic games like ladder toss and graces.

Website: Mfah.org

Father’s Day Tour at Rienzi

When: June 16

Where: 1406 Kirby Drive, Houston

What: For free admission for dad and grandpa, enjoy a tour of the beautiful and historic Rienzi gardens and art collection in the heart of River Oaks. The tour is from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and will offer complimentary cookies for the family.

Website: Mfah.org

Pasta Bar with Dad at Maggiano’s

When: June 16

Where: 2019 Post Oak Blvd., Houston

What: Make your own pasta dish with dad using Maggiano’s build your own pasta bar, also including salad and dessert. The two serving times for this event will be 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will also be fun games set up to play after dining. Tickets are required for entry to this event.

Website: 713area.com/texas/houston

Father’s Day Poolside at The Omni Houston Hotel

When: June 16

Where: 4 Riverway, Houston

What: With June upon us, maybe the family wants to spend this Father’s Day poolside. Surprise dad with tickets to the Omni Houston Hotel's pool. An adult pass is $30, a senior pass is $25, a children’s pass is $10 and kiddos under 6 get in free. Food and drinks are available for purchase at the Pool Bar and Grill.

Website: Eventbrite.com

Father’s Day at Schlitterbahn

When: June 16

Where: 2026 Lockheed Road, Galveston

What: If you are looking for a place with family fun and a reason to cool down, this water park has you covered with their selection of waterslides, water coasters and wave rivers for every type of family. There is also a swim-up bar. On Father’s Day, there is free admission for dads when one full price ticket is purchased.

Website: Schlitterbahn.com

Father’s Day at Typhoon Texas

When: June 16

Where: 555 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy

What: Typhoon Texas is another great Houston area water park to relax on one of their many waterslides and pool options or to eat some of their sweet treats and food with the whole family. On Father’s Day if you buy one single ticket at the park, dad’s admission is free. This offer does not apply to online purchases and only works for purchases at the ticket window.

Website: Typhoontexas.com

Father’s Day at Kemah Boardwalk

When: June 16

Where: 215 Kipp Ave., Kemah

What: Kemah Boardwalk is definitely an all day adventure full of fun with their endless options of rides, restaurants and boardwalk shopping. On Father’s Day, all dads will receive a free All Day Ride pass with the purchase of one All Day Ride Pass. The pass includes unlimited admission for amusement rides only. Click on the website link for more details, as users must present the digital code or coupon to redeem.

Website: Kemahboardwalk.com

