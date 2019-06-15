5 events happening in Houston, this Father's Day weekend, that the entire family can enjoy.

HOUSTON - Check out these exciting events taking place, this weekend, in Houston.

Friday June 14, 2019

Candytopia Houston

Where: 7620 Katy Fwy Suite 360, Houston, TX 77024

When: June 14 through September 29

What: The colorfully interactive art installation consists of more than a dozen different settings and could have only been created by someone with the childhood favorite board game, Candy Land, in mind. Curated by Hollywood candy queen Jackie Sorkin, Candytopia is only in town for a few months. Don't miss your chance to participate in the flavorful experience that is Candytopia.

'Impulse' at Avenida

Where: 1001 Avenida de Las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010

When: June 14 through September 2

What: The human powered sound and lighting experience is intended to encourage outdoor play for kids and adults, alike. The new-wave exhibit is a collection of 15 inteactive seesaws, that light up and respond when touched or put into motion.

Saturday, June 15, 2019

Juneteenth History Celebration at Emancipation Park

Where: 3018 Emancipation Ave Houston, TX 77004

When: Saturday, June 15, 2019 from: 10AM to 5PM

What: Art, zydeco music and free barbecue! Emancipation Park Conservancy will host its 147th annual Juneteenth celebration at Emancipation Park. The celebration will feature a parade followed by a full day of activities the entire family will enjoy. There will be vendors on location, musical performances, guided tours of the park and free barbecue. Don't miss this opportunity for family fun in the sun, while getting an updated history lesson on African-American culture in Houston.

Dads, Dinos & Donuts at The Woodland's Children's Museum

Where: 4775 W Panther Creek Dr #280 The Woodlands, Texas 77381

When: Saturday, June 15th from 8AM to 9:30AM

What: Dads and kiddos will enjoy breakfast donuts, meet a life size dinosaur, create dinosaur hats and join a special Father's Day art project for this exclusive event. Spots are limited, so make sure to RSVP as fast as you can. To RSVP, call 281-465-0955 or click here.

Sunday, June 16, 2019

Father's Day Breakfast at Hermann Park

Where: 6104 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030

When: Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 8:30AM to 10AM

What: Hermann Park Conservancy wants you to celebrate Father's Day - with a scenic breakfast - at Pinewood Cafe’, located inside Houston's Hermann Park. Park goers will be encouraged to ride the Hermann Park railroad, join in on a fun arts & crafts activity and float along on a pedal boat ride.

Tune in next week to find out what new family-friendly, fun events will be happening around our eclectic city.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.