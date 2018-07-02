Fake cash tossed from car during chase to Anahuac, police say

HOUSTON - Counterfeit money was thrown from a car during a chase from Houston to Anahuac, police said.

The chase started about 10:15 p.m. Sunday with a traffic stop near the South Loop East and Crestmont Street and ended about an hour later when the driver stopped on Interstate 10 just past the Trinity River Bridge.

Houston police said the woman driver and her male passenger were arrested. The woman was wanted in Oklahoma, police said.

Investigators said they found more fake cash and drugs in the car.

The vehicle had been reported stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said.

