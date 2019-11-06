LIVE BLOG: Turner is 'feeling pretty good' with a wide lead in early voting

HOUSTON - Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday and election results will soon start pouring in. Political analyst David Branham will provide insight into voter turnout, election results and what that means for you. Branham is the chair of the Social Sciences Department at the University of Houston-Downtown.

8:50 p.m. Will 'Scarface' cause a runoff in this race?

In the Houston City Council District D race it appears that Houston Community College Trustee Dr. Carilyn Evans-Shabazz will be in a runoff. The story is the race for second place and the coveted second runoff position. Early voting results show five candidates within 209 votes of each other. The contest may also be a lesson in effective nicknames with Community Activist Brad "Scarface" Jordan sitting just 27 votes away from the runoff after early voting. It will be worth watching to see if he can make up those votes on election day when cool nicknames can be most effective.



8:35 p.m. 'Feeling pretty good'

KPRC Incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks to reporters after polls close on Nov. 5, 2019.

Incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke with journalists after polls closed earlier tonight. With early voting numbers in, he leads by a wide margin with 48% of the vote. While his closest competitor Tony Buzbee only has 28% of the vote right now, Turner needs a full 50% of the vote to win tonight and avoid a runoff.

Here's what Turner had to say:

"I'm feeling pretty good... you know, early voting numbers are very, very positive and today there was a spike in the voter turnout which is very, very good," Turner said. "We saw a lot of people voting and 30-40 minutes ago people were still in line which is good."

When asked if he thought he would win outright without requiring a runoff, he responded, "that's always my hope and my prayer."

With allegations of corruption sullying his bid this year, he was disparaging of what he called "national nastiness" that he believed was brought to the local race by his challengers.

"I think the numbers speak for themselves. People are exhausted of people just throwing out something from somebody's playbook on a national scene," he said. "People don't want to see this national nastiness take place in the city of Houston. We're better than that"

8:20 p.m. One of the most interesting contests tonight

Branham:

One of the most interesting contests tonight is the race for Texas State House of Representatives District 148. That seat was vacated by longtime Representative Jessica Farrar. The heavily Hispanic district saw 15 candidates in the race, and with no incumbent, the real goal is to get in the runoff election. Early results show Anne Eastman leading by a small margin over Republican Luis La Rotta. If this holds up Eastman, the former Houston ISD Board member, will be the favorite to take over the seat in the runoff.

7:40 p.m. Mayoral campaigns, a disappointment

Branham:

A disappointing night for Bill King who came very close to winning Houston's mayoral race four years ago. The entry of Tony Buzbee effectively split the conservative vote in the city and Buzbee's campaign was too much for King to overcome.

Other disappointments in the Mayor's race were Dwight Boykins' campaign and Sue Lovell's campaign. Both of these candidates entered the race with plans to win votes from Mayor Turner's core constituency. However, in the end, the voters supported Mayor Turner in his re-election bid.



7:25 p.m. Big story tonight: Runoff or outright win for Turner?

Branham:

The big story tonight will be whether or not Mayor Turner will get more than the needed 50% + 1 to win the seat outright. The early returns show that he is a bit short. However, election day voters can easily put him over the top. If he is unable to win tonight he will have a runoff against Buzbee. While Mayor Turner will win by a significant margin, runoffs are always dangerous, especially when your opponent is so well-financed.

Tulsi:

While early voting and mail-in numbers are in, it will be a while before we see today's numbers come in. You can keep an eye on numbers as they come in here.

7 p.m.

There are 10 statewide propositions voters saw on the ballot today and each would amend the Texas Constitution if passed. You can read more about those propositions here.

The race for Houston mayor has been a hot one with 12 candidates vying for incumbent Mayor Sylvester Turner's job. Of those 12, the four top contenders were Turner, Tony Buzbee, Bill King and Dwight Boykins.

In the Houston area, there are several educational bonds that local voters had to decide on. The biggest was for the allocation of $653.5 million towards improvements in Conroe ISD. You can read about that bond and others in the area here.

