On Tuesday, voters are going to the polls to elect a mayor in Houston, decide on a transportation bond, numerous school bonds and a variety of State Constitutional amendments.



On this page you will find updated results to the area's biggest races along with a tool to get you to races that most matter to you in your community.

And here are links to find even more information about results in your community:

• Harris County elections

• Brazoria County elections

• Chambers County elections

• Fort Bend County elections

• Galveston County elections

• Liberty County elections

• Matagorda County elections

• Montgomery County elections

• San Jacinto County elections

• Waller County elections

• Texas State elections

