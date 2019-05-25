Chase suspect crashes into HPD unit in northeast Houston

A chase suspect crashed into a Houston police unit, sending the officer to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was also transported for minor injuries.

HOUSTON - A Houston police officer was transported to an area hospital after a chase suspect crashed into the patrol unit, officials said.

The investigation began at the Cash America pawn shop located in the 8200 block of the North Freeway. From there, police said the suspects led police on a high-speed chase throughout northeast Houston.

At one point, the suspect's SUV stopped and three to four men jumped out.

The driver kept going and eventually crashed into a police unit in the 6100 block of Cavalcade Street. The unit, with the officer inside, was pushed into a light pole upon impact, police said. The suspect's vehicle crashed into a ditch.

Police said they found guns, jewelry and wallets inside the car.

Both the officer and the driver of the SUV were transported to an area hospital.

Investigators are now searching for the other people inside the SUV. Officials said they are searching an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Hirsch Road.

