Body of missing man found in pond in Montgomery County, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Officials said a 28-year-old man's body was found Wednesday in a pond in Montgomery County.

WATCH: Body of missing man found in Montgomery County pond

Around 8 a.m., authorities found Sylvestre Moreno's body in a pond in the 700 block of High Meadow Ranch Drive.

Authorities said Moreno was reported missing Saturday about a half mile from where his body was found.

Moreno's cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

