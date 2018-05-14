Barbara Bush library to reopen for first time since Hurricane Harvey

CYPRESS, Texas - The Barbara Bush Branch Library in Cypress is expected to reopen Monday after being severely damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

Roughly 44,000 books on the first floor of the library were destroyed by 2 feet of water during the hurricane. Furniture and shelving units were also a total loss, according to Garrette Smith of the Harris County Public Library.

“If you include technology in that, and furniture, it was about $1.3 million-worth of damage,” Smith said.

The library was dedicated in February 2003 to honor former first lady Barbara Bush, who was a champion of literacy for more than 30 years. She died in April. She helped to raise more than $1 billion to help children learn to read.

Library staff said Bush visited the location at least seven times, mostly unannounced, to surprise visitors and staff.

After months of using yoga studios, worship centers and area businesses as pop-up library locations, the Barbara Bush Branch Library will reopen at 1 p.m.

A grand opening is planned for June.

