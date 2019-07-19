5 things to know about the First Pasadena State Bank tower implosion happening Sunday

The First Pasadena State Bank tower in Pasadena, Texas, is seen from the air on June 17, 2019.

PASADENA, Texas - The historic First Pasadena State Bank tower is scheduled to be imploded Sunday.

Since its ground-breaking on New Year’s Eve 1961, the 15-story building served as not only a bank but also a hub for the community.

Here are some things you need to know about the implosion:

1. When it’s happening

The actual implosion will occur at 7 a.m. Sunday, but the city of Pasadena predicts pre- and post-demolition work will occur from 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

A series of sirens will blare before the implosion as a five-minute warning. One minute before the implosion, Pasadena police will sound sirens and then provide a 10-second countdown.

City leaders said they chose this early start-time because Sunday mornings have a low volume of traffic.

2. Road closures

Police will be blocking off the streets around the implosion site from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m., including all of Westfall, Herbert Avenue, Burr, Ann, Jeff Ginn Memorial, Ellsworth Drive and Lee Avenue into Pasadena Boulevard.

Parts of Harris Avenue and Southmore Avenue between Witter Street and Davis Street will also be closed.

In addition to these roads, the mall parking lot will be closed.

3. Shelter in place

Anyone who lives or works in the area is advised to shelter in place at the time of the implosion. City leaders said people should stay indoors until the all-clear is sounded. Doors, windows and entryways should be kept closed and air conditioners should be turned off.

Pasadena police will be monitoring the area and provide an all-clear notification with their lights and sirens.

Although a lot of prep-work has been done to ensure that hazardous materials were removed ahead of time, the dust cloud from the implosion could cause problems, especially to anyone with breathing or respiratory problems.

4. How to watch

Although you won’t be allowed to watch in person, the city leaders said professional photographers will be on-site and will post a video to the city's social media accounts.

5. History of the building

The building has been a landmark in Pasadena for over half a century. Although the local community lost control of the bank itself, the skyscraper has been at the center of community memories since it was opened in 1963.

From Santa’s sleigh at Christmas, to making a wish in the lobby pond, the First Pasadena State Bank building has made a lasting impression on the community.

