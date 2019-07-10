LIVE STREAM: Abbott to speak about Gulf of Mexico disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to discuss what state officials are doing to prepare for a disturbance being monitored in the Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters said a tropical depression is expected to form in the eastern Gulf by early Thrusday, but the track still remains a bit uncertain.

Hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate the disturbance Wednesday afternoon.

While most forecast models call for landfall somewhere in Louisiana this weekend, the data collected by the hurricane hunters will help refine those predictions.

Abbott’s remarks are scheduled to happen at 11 a.m. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the event.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.