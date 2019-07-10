Top 12 burgers in Houston

HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 burgers in the Houston area, according to Good Taste.

Listed in alphabetical order:

B.B. Lemon

1809 Washington Ave

Houston, Texas

713-554-1809

Simplicity at its finest. 100% wagyu beef patty and cheddar cheese on a toasted bun. Nothing else is needed. It’s that good.

Bernie's Burger Bus

Four locations: The Heights, Katy, Bellaire and Missouri City

The double-decker Detention Burger is two cheeseburger patties with "tipsy onions" that are sandwiched between two crispy bacon grilled cheese sandwiches.

Brasserie 1895

607 S Friendswood Dr Ste 11

Friendswood, Texas

832-385-2278

The Brasserie 1895 Burger is made with 44 Farms 80/20 Beef, gruyere and topped with a decadent onion raisin jam.

BuffBurger

1014 Wirt Rd Ste 220

Houston, Texas

281-501-9773

Go for the “Avocado Burger” topped with fresh avocado, oven roasted tomatoes, fire roasted poblanos, smoked jalapeno gouda, Fresno chili mayo.

Relish Restaurant & Bar

2810 Westheimer Rd.

Houston, Texas

713-599-1960

The combination of the aioli and their house made pickles makes Relish Restaurant & Bar a win for a quality burger, and it’s available at lunch, happy hour, and dinner.

Ritual

602 Studewood St.

Houston Heights, Texas

832-203-5180

The Ritual burger is made with a Rosewood Ranches grind, smoked brisket, demi-glace, blue cheese fondue and pit onions.

Rodeo Goat

2105 Dallas Street

Houston, Texas

281-853-9480

Try the Chaca Oaxaca. This formidable burger is a blend of beef and chorizo and is stacked with avocado, pico di gallo, fried egg, queso fresco and tabasco mayo.

The Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd

Houston, Texas

281-974-2889

Their burgers are handcrafted with 100% Angus beef, always fresh, never frozen and made to order on a toasted classic style bun.

The Classic Houston

5922 Washington Ave

Houston, Texas

713-868-1131

Go for the “The Classic Burg” made with caramelized onions, Wisconsin American cheese, pickle and 1000 Island.

The Federal American Grill

510 Shepherd Dr

Houston, Texas

713-863-7777

Their burgers are made with heart brand ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon and gruyere cheese on a house made bun.

Thistle Draftshop

5210 FM 2920 #100

Spring, Texas

832-823-0194

This carefully crafted burger is an 8oz butchers blend of 80/20 Chuck, sirloin, round. It’s topped with yellow cheddar, hydro Bibb butter lettuce, hot house tomatoes, house made sour pickles, shaved red onion, honey grain mustard, a special sauce and rests in a butter toasted Kraftsmen Baking sesame seeded potato bun.

TRIS

24 Waterway Ave #125

The Woodlands, Texas

281-203-5641

Shout out to Chef Austin Simmons for his Texas Exotic Venison Burger! A deliciously exciting component of this burger is the patty. Simmons forms his patties with a blend of Texas Exotic Venison and Antelope from Unique Meats out of Schulenburg, TX. The savory patty is taken to the next level when topped with white cheddar and port onions.

