Man arrested, accused of brutal rape of 77-year-old woman at assisted living facility

The mug shot of Bryan Arellano Monasterio, who is accused of raping and robbing a 77-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in October 2018.

HOUSTON - A 29-year-old Houston man was arrested and is facing charges of sexual assault and aggravated robbery after authorities said he brutally raped a 77-year-old woman at an assisted living facility in west Harris County last year.

Bryan Arellano Monasterio was charged Monday in connection with the Oct. 1, 2018, attack. He was arrested Tuesday and was due in court Wednesday.

What happened

In October last year, authorities said Monasterio entered the complex in the 13800 block of Canyon Hill Drive around 8:15 p.m. through an unlocked door.

Authorities said Monasterio was wearing sunglasses to conceal his identity.

Harris County Sheriff's Office

Once Monasterio made his way inside the complex, authorities said he forced open a secured door to access the residential units.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man accused of 'brutal' sexual assault of 77-year-old woman

Monasterio covered the peephole on the victim's door and pretended to be a maintenance man in order to get her to open the door, according to investigators.

Once inside, investigators said Monasterio dragged the woman to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, authorities said, he demanded money and threatened to kill her if she called the police.

Monasterio then ran out of the building, authorities said.

What the victim's family said

"She has faith in God. She has faith in our family," Jaling Bonnem, the victim's daughter, said. “No one deserves this, especially an elderly, 77-year-old woman, who minds her own business, who’s just a great person, a great mother.”

Bonnem said her mother returned to her home after the attack.

“She’s going to overcome this. She refuses to be afraid. She refuses to give in to fear,” Bonnem said.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.