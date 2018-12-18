Man accused of 'brutal' sexual assault of 77-year-old woman at living facility

HOUSTON - Investigators are hoping the public can help identify a man who is accused of the brutal sexual assault of a woman at a living facility in west Harris County.

Authorities said the man sexually assaulted a 77-year-old woman at a living facility in the 13800 block of Canyon Hill Drive on Oct. 1.

Around 8:15 p.m., authorities said the man entered the complex -- which is near the intersection of Beechnut Street and Eldridge Parkway -- through an unlocked lobby door. He was wearing sunglasses to conceal his identity, according to authorities.

Once inside, he forced open a secured door to access the residential units, investigators said.

He knocked on the woman's door and pretended to be a maintenance man, authorities said. He covered the peephole, prompting the woman to open the door.

When the woman opened the door, he forced his way inside, dragged the woman to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her, according to authorities. After the assault, he demanded money, threatened to kill her if she called police and ran out of the building, authorities said.

"She has faith in God. She has faith in our family," Jaling Bonnem, the victim's daughter, said. “No one deserves this, especially an elderly, 77-year-old woman, who minds her own business, who’s just a great person, a great mother.”

Bonnem also pleaded with the public to help track down the suspect.

"To the person out there who did this ... I hope you get what's coming to you," she said. “She’s going to overcome this. She refuses to be afraid. She refuses to give in to fear. Please help us out by catching this person and giving him what he deserves.”

Bonnem said her mother returned to her home.

The man is described as being Hispanic, about 6 feet tall, weighing about 220 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm and near his elbow. He was wearing sunglasses, a black baseball hat, black Mexican soccer jersey, black pants and brown boots, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the man's identity or the crime is asked to contact authorities. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the man. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online here. Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

