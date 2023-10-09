Hostage crisis grips Israel after Hamas attack

Some 130 people, including children, have been taken hostage after the shocking invasion of Israel by Hamas fighters. Now, families are desperate and pleading for any information to find their loved ones and bring them home. NBC’s Kelly Cobiella reports.

A hostage crisis — punctuated by graphic and bloody videos appearing to show militants abducting Israelis — continued to unfold Sunday as Hamas’ attack on Israel entered a second day.

Israel has not yet said exactly how many people had been taken hostage in the unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Embassy to the U.S. said early Sunday that dozens had been kidnapped.

Israel resident Yoni Asher said he watched on social media as a disturbing video emerged appearing to show his wife, two young daughters and mother-in-law being taken by Hamas and crammed onto the back of a vehicle.

Read this article in its entirety on nbcnews.com.

MORE: Israel-Hamas war: Videos capture chaos in Israel and Gaza as conflict intensifies