5 killed, 2 injured in Philadelphia shooting, police say

PHILADELPHIA – At least five people were killed and two others, both minors, were injured when a gunman wearing body armor opened fire in a Philadelphia neighborhood Monday, police said.

The injured were described as boys ages 2 and 13, who were stable at a hospital, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said at a news conference.

Police believe they have the gunman in custody. Outlaw said he had not been identified. She described him as a 40-year-old man who had a semi-automatic rifle, a handgun, a ballistic vest and a police scanner.