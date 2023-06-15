Margaritaville opens beachfront resort on South Padre Island

Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island opened Monday as the first Texas beachfront resort in the Margaritaville portfolio.

Highline Hospitality Partners invested more than $30 million to transform the Pearl Hotel South Padre into a Margaritaville resort.

The resort boasts 200 guestrooms and 50 beachfront condos with one, two, or three-bedroom configurations.

Dining options include three restaurants and bars, including LandShark Bar & Grill, which offers indoor and outdoor patio seating overlooking the Gulf of Mexico; the Salty Rim Bar & Grill, a swim-up bar, serving cocktails and bar bites; and Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions, for grab-and-go snacks and coffee.

Adjacent to the resort is the Sapphire Spa, a full hair and makeup salon offering numerous treatment options as well as a fully equipped fitness center.

The resort has 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space, including the 3,460-square-foot Compass Ballroom, easily subdivided into smaller rooms, and the 1,900-square-foot Finns, Left, Finns Right ballroom, offering an outdoor terrace and beach views.

“We are thrilled to bring Margaritaville to the South Texas coast, allowing locals, guests, and visitors alike to experience a one-of-a-kind oasis,” said Rone Middler, General Manager of Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island. “An easy drive or plane trip from the major metro areas of San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston and convenient access to Mexico, Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island provides the perfect getaway for guests of all ages looking for fun, relaxation, and adventure.”

Accommodations

Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island has 200 guestrooms and 50 beachfront condos described in press materials as “a blend of Island-inspired design and luxurious comfort. Influenced by a sea, sand, and sky color palette, they reflect a ‘no worries’ tropical vibe with maritime accents and contemporary conveniences making them uniquely Margaritaville.”

In-room amenities

The condos offer one-, two-, or three-bedroom configurations with fully-equipped kitchens, dining areas, and living

spaces.

Rainfall shower

Plush bedding

55-inch TV

Mini fridge

WIFI

Keurig coffee maker

St. Somewhere bath and body products

Onsite activities and recreation

Large beachside pool

Full-service spa and salon

Fitness center

Swim-up bar

Outdoor fire pits

Beach access

Onsite beach chair and umbrella rentals

Daily musical entertainment

Guests can also schedule beachside activities like windsurfing, banana boat rides, parasailing, offshore fishing, dolphin watching, or wave runner rentals through the resort’s concierge desk.

Dining

Located inside the resort with additional seating overlooking the beach, LandShark Bar & Grill offers a blend of beach-inspired dishes, signature cocktails, and high-end hospitality.

The swim-up bar Salty Rim Bar and Grill offers frozen concoctions and bar bites.

Joe Merchant’s Coffee & Provisions has grab-and-go snakes and coffee.

For more information about Margaritaville Beach Resort South Padre Island, visit margaritavilleresorts.com.

