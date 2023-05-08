Graphic videos and images spread online following Texas shooting and SUV incident

People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Graphic videos and images of the aftermath of two bloody events this weekend in Texas — a shooting at a mall and a car plowing into a group of migrants — circulated widely on Twitter over the last couple of days, generating renewed concern about the platform’s moderation capabilities under CEO Elon Musk.

It was imagery that some users said was pushed into their “For You” feed, which was introduced earlier this year and surfaces content based on Twitter’s recommendation system and a user’s preferences based on who they follow. Users can choose between the “For You” feed and the “Following” feed, which only shows tweets from accounts that a user follows.

David Hogg, a gun control advocate and Parkland shooting survivor, tweeted on Sunday (in response to a poll from Musk asking if he had succeeded in improving the platform in the last six months) that graphic images had been pushed into his “For You” feed.

