84º

LIVE

News

Graphic videos and images spread online following Texas shooting and SUV incident

Some Twitter users said gory videos appeared in their “For You” page with no warning, renewing debate about platform responsibility and the news value of such media.

Jason Abbruzzese and David Ingram, NBC News

Tags: Texas
People raise their hands as they leave a shopping center following reports of a shooting, Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Lm Otero, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Graphic videos and images of the aftermath of two bloody events this weekend in Texas — a shooting at a mall and a car plowing into a group of migrants — circulated widely on Twitter over the last couple of days, generating renewed concern about the platform’s moderation capabilities under CEO Elon Musk.

It was imagery that some users said was pushed into their “For You” feed, which was introduced earlier this year and surfaces content based on Twitter’s recommendation system and a user’s preferences based on who they follow. Users can choose between the “For You” feed and the “Following” feed, which only shows tweets from accounts that a user follows.

David Hogg, a gun control advocate and Parkland shooting survivor, tweeted on Sunday (in response to a poll from Musk asking if he had succeeded in improving the platform in the last six months) that graphic images had been pushed into his “For You” feed.

Read this article in its entirety on nbcnews.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.