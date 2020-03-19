The odd rules enacted at South Padre in response to COVID-19

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

After reports of spring breakers partying at beaches went viral, many called on government officials to shut it down.

The City of South Padre Island is taking action, but it isn’t what most would have in mind.

The beach isn’t closed. In fact, up to 10 people can visit. Dining-in at restaurants is allowed, just make sure your tables are at least eight feet apart.

However, what is not permitted whatsoever, is the use of straws.

Any violation of the orders enforced by the City of South Padre Island is a Class C Misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $500.

Here are some of the odd rules being enforced in South Padre:

Gatherings on the beach will be limited to 10 persons on less.

Restaurants and bars will have a minimum distance of 8 feet between tables.

Restaurants must be closed by 10 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Last call is 9:45 p.m.

All dance floors, in bars and restaurants, are closed. Live music of more than two persons and all DJ entertainment are not allowed.

All food truck permits will be suspended indefinitely.

Any restaurants that offer buffet-style service, must have a server at each station. There will be no self-service buffets.

Self-service drink dispensers are closed in all businesses.

Straws of any type are not allowed.

Condiments for beverages are not allowed.

