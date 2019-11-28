PHOTOS: Flames, smoke billow out of chemical plant in Port Neches after multiple explosions
PORT NECHES, Texas – Several explosions at a petrochemical plant in Port Neches starting early Wednesday have rocked the community and prompted mandatory evacuations for people within a 4-mile radius of the plant. See photos from the plant on fire above.
