PORT NECHES, Texas – Video from a Port Neches resident’s surveillance camera shows the moment that the plant exploded.

Others’ cameras also captured the scene.

The video shows the massive explosion lighting up the sky. The blast knocked down doors and even blew out windows.

One resident said, "Our church is within an eighth of a mile from the plant and it blew out every single window around the outside of our church.

Another person tweeted out photos showing damage throughout his home. Internal windows shattered and his garage door was knocked in. One man said it sounded like someone was shooting at this house. Car alarms were going off for blocks.

