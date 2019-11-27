PORT NECHES, Texas – Video from a Port Neches resident’s surveillance camera shows the moment that the plant exploded.

Others’ cameras also captured the scene.

Not my video but this is ring footage from the apartment across the street #portneches pic.twitter.com/GKewNZFCpj — $hBryce Storey (@BryceStorey) November 27, 2019

This is from my sisters doorbell... you will see the first explosion then towards end you can hear the loud explosion #PortNeches pic.twitter.com/wUPRh0LXkk — ✨ 💫 V 💫✨ (@Vero_LaCabrona) November 27, 2019

The video shows the massive explosion lighting up the sky. The blast knocked down doors and even blew out windows.

One resident said, "Our church is within an eighth of a mile from the plant and it blew out every single window around the outside of our church.

Another person tweeted out photos showing damage throughout his home. Internal windows shattered and his garage door was knocked in. One man said it sounded like someone was shooting at this house. Car alarms were going off for blocks.

A major explosion at a chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas early this morning has started mandatory evacuations for all residents within a half-mile of the TPC Group Plant.

Residents beyond that area: Shelter in Place.#PortNeches #HuntsmanChemicalPlant pic.twitter.com/OBF85iKAXG — ~Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) November 27, 2019

Just letting everyone know we’re okay, made it out of the area (staying with fam) after a refinery exploded a few blocks from our apt. Broke our window & shook our entire complex. Immediately left knowing the hazards of the possibility of toxic gases being released. #portneches — SPICY 🌶 the 1 &Only (@SpicyGamerChic) November 27, 2019

DAMAGE: There’s widespread damage across Port Neches. Multiple widows are busted out at this Jack In The Box as a result of the explosion. pic.twitter.com/M580zgHKOy — Jordan James (@JordanJamesTV) November 27, 2019

