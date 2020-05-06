Halliburton lays off 1,000 workers at Houston headquarters

HOUSTON – Houston-based Halliburton has laid off 1,000 workers at its headquarters.

Company officials said in a statement released to KPRC 2 on Wednesday the layoffs were due to “the unforeseeable, dramatic” downturn in energy markets caused by the coronavirus.

“The reductions are in addition to layoffs across the Company’s global operations,” the statement read. “These actions are difficult but necessary as we adjust our business to customers’ decreased activity.”

This is just the latest round of layoffs the company has made since announcing a 60-day furlough of 3,500 workers in March.

More than 200 workers at Halliburton facilities in Oklahoma and 36 workers at a facility in Louisiana were laid off in April.