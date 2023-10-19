Meet the guys behind the rock band ‘Lucid Illusions’ 🎸🎵

HOUSTON – Lucid Illusions is a Houston born band that has played with national acts Seether, Papa Roach, Bush and many more.

They are known for their raw-rock performances, and some describe their genre of music as blues-punk; but don’t put this band in a box, put them on a stage where they can deliver a crowd-engaging performance.

Jordan, Donavan, and Conner make up the three-piece band, and their funky name was really the only name they could agree on.

The band has performed on the hot local circuit stages, but right now, they are writing and trying to find a sound they really like.

They want to expand the scope of their sound; they aim to break down walls and challenge their own comfort zones.

The band has an obvious chemistry, they were fast friends after holding an audition to find their 3rd and final member.

They say that in Houston, the local band circuit is NOT a competition.

“We all help each other out, we all want to grow,” they agreed.

Lucid Illusions upcoming shows:

-House of Blues, Sunday, October 22

-602 Brewing Company in Bastrop, Sat October 28th

-Wildcatter Saloon in Kate, Saturday, November 18th

You can keep up with Lucid Illusions on social media here:

IG - @lucid_illusionshtx

Facebook - Lucidillusionshtx

Twitter - @_LucidIllusions

YouTube - @Lucid_illusionshtx