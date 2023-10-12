Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV celebrates new season of show with her favorite wine finds

HOUSTON – A brand-new season of “Goodtaste with Tanji” kicks off this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on KPRC 2.

In honor of her new season, Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV, brought back one of her favorite local spots featured in her show’s first season – The Republic Grille in The Woodlands. She highly recommends their Chicken Fried Steak!

Plus, Tanji always features her favorite wine finds – this time she put Houston Life’s hosts, Derrick Shore and Tessa Barrera to the test with a fun blind wine tasting challenge to show you can get a great bottle of vino under $20. S

he also created this fun tablescape with items from Kuhl-Linscomb.

Watch “Goodtaste with Tanji” on KPRC 2 Saturday mornings at 10:30am.