Help feed baby squirrels at Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas

Get ready for cuteness overload. There's been an influx of these cute little critters coming in and they require round-the-clock care. Derrick and Tessa get a lesson in feeding baby squirrels. Find out how you can join them and volunteer.

HOUSTON – On the sprawling campus of the Houston SPCA, you will find all kinds of adoptable dogs and cats. You’ll also find the Wildlife Center of Texas. Right now, it’s squirrel season, and over 150 baby squirrels are being taken care of and fed, 7 days a week, 3 times a day.

Brooke Yahney is the wildlife administration manager.

“We have these set up so people can come along and feed them, these are babies, really small babies,” she said.

Since the baby squirrels are wild animals, they aren’t given names. Instead, they are identified alpha-numerically.

“All of the animals we take in are wildlife. They don’t enjoy being in captivity. They don’t deserve that kind of life, so that’s our mission to feed them and then eventually release them back out in the wild,” Brooke added.

The squirrels are usually dropped off by people who find them in the public. The spring and fall are nesting seasons in Houston, and it’s not uncommon for the baby squirrels to fall out of their nests.

There’s always a need for volunteers. You can sign up to help feed these babies by visiting the Houston SPCA website.