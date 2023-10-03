Local dermatologist shares how to get healthy skin at any age

When it comes to skin care, do you know what you need, and at what age you need it?

Dr. Sherry Ingraham with Advanced Dermatology shares her favorite products and drug-store finds to help you maintain, improve and care for your skin.

Plus, her tips and tricks to help you navigate all of the products out there to find what’s best for you.

Dr. Ingraham suggests using a hydrating skin cleanser for mature skins, while teens wanting to combat acne issues - should always use a cleanser that fights inflammation.

Watch the video above for more of Dr. Ingraham’s skincare recommendations.