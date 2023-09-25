Meet Miss World America Texas and how she beat leukemia

Sophia Ortiz became involved in pageantry after being diagnosed with leukemia. Now, she’s taking her message of positivity to the national stage as she competes for Miss World America. Listen to her inspiring story in the video.

HOUSTON – Before being crowned Miss World America Texas, Sophia Otiz was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 15 years old. But that didn’t stop her from living her life.

Born and raised in Houston, she got involved in pageantry, which she used as a platform to serve others and be an inspiration after being diagnosed with leukemia. Now, as a leukemia survivor, she continues to use every opportunity she can to advocate for life through her foundation, Life Is Precious.

Sophia believes in education. Earlier this year, she traveled to Colombia, and donated a complete library to one of the most gang-violence and crime-ridden areas to inspire kids to have a better quality of life by investing in their education. She also hosted a Quinceañera for 30 girls from two of the poorest neighborhoods near Barranquilla, Colombia. Many of these young people face violence and abuse, and it was the first time she took her foundation from a national to an international level.

According to Sophia, “…be a survivor. Be a fighter for life. We only have one life. And we only have one chance at it.’

Today, Sophia is preparing to compete in Miss World America on October 3rd – 5th.

You can follow Sophia on Instagram as she gets ready to compete.

Watch her inspirational interview in the video above.