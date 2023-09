Meet the local artists behind a brand-new collaborative ceramics studio. Head inside HTX Clay with Lauren Kelly for a lesson in how to make your own pottery.

Looking for a new hobby or activity to try?

You can learn the art of pottery-making at a brand new, collaborative, ceramic studio in town.

HTX Clay is located north of downtown Houston near White Oak Music Hall.

They offer classes, workshops and memberships.

The studio was founded by two female entrepreneurs who wanted to share their passion for the arts with the community.

Houston Life’s Lauren Kelly gets a lesson in how to make your own pottery.