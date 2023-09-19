Tuft your own custom rug at Habibi Bazaar

HOUSTON – There’s a colorful new workshop located in the Spring Street Studios that is all the rage right now. It’s called Habibi Bazaar, and they offer Houstonians a hands-on rug tufting experience.

The owner, Pamela El Gergi, relocated to Houston about a year ago. She had gotten laid off from her position in neurology research during COVID and used her free time to learn the craft of rug-making. Her Armenian-Lebanese roots inspired her to create a place that embodied her culture but was also bright and bold.

She likes people to embrace their artistic side, but puts in a labor-intensive effort to make sure everyone leaves with a quality rug! Safety is of utmost importance to the workshops Pamela hosts, but there is no limit placed on creativity! She even sells her own brand of rug tufting kits for people who want to take their hobby to the next level.

Pamela says her workshops are great for date nights, birthdays, or even serious crafters. WE AGREE!

