Celebrate World Chocolate Day with a Rosy Delight from Cacao and Cardamom 🍫🍫

HOUSTON – Named as one of the 50 best chocolate shops in America by Food & Wine, Cacao and Cardamom is known for its use of unique flavor combinations and artistic craftsmanship.

Located on Westheimer near the Galleria, they offer a wide range of handcrafted chocolates with unique flavor combinations, incorporating ingredients like cardamom, tamarind, and Szechuan peppercorn.

And on Houston Life today, Cacao and Cardamom’s owner Annie shares her unique recipe you can create at home. It even has roses in it.

CARDAMOM ROSE BON-BON RECIPE

Ingredients: White chocolate, heavy cream, honey, rosewater, cardamom, and butter.

Directions:

Step 1: Prepare the White Chocolate Place the finely chopped white chocolate in a heatproof bowl. Set it aside for later use.

Step 2: Heat the Cream and Honey In a small saucepan, combine the heavy cream and honey. Place the saucepan over medium heat and stir continuously until the mixture starts to simmer.

Step 3: Infuse the Cream. Add the ground cardamom to the cream and honey mixture, stirring well to combine. Let it steep for about 5 minutes to infuse the flavors.

Step 4: Strain the Cream Mixture After 5 minutes, strain the cream mixture through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any cardamom residue. This will give your ganache a smooth texture.

Step 5: Melt the White Chocolate Pour the warm cream over the white chocolate in the bowl. Stir the chocolate continuously until it melts completely and becomes smooth.

Step 6: Add Rosewater and Butter Stir in the rosewater, followed by the softened butter. Continue stirring until the butter melts completely and the ganache becomes silky and shiny.

Step 7: Let it Cool Allow the ganache to cool at room temperature for about 10-15 minutes. Then, cover it with plastic wrap, ensuring the wrap touches the surface of the ganache to prevent skin from forming. Place it in the refrigerator and let it chill for at least 2 hours or until it reaches a truffle-rolling consistency.