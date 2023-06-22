Local Snazzy Mom Arushi Garg brings her culture to NBC’s ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’

HOUSTON – Arushi Garg, a.k.a The Snazzy Mom on social media, won the latest challenge on NBC’s ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’ and took home the $25,000 prize. She is the third Houstonian to compete on the show and the first to win.

Named after the city she grew up in, her hot wheel, Jaipur Jewel, integrated elements from her past and Indian culture, impressing the judges. And as a tribute to her father, she lost when she was fourteen. She transformed her late father’s Maruti Suzuki into a beautiful, colorful mandala-spinning six-wheeler of her dreams.

With a win under her belt, she has a chance to be in the finale with two other super fans to win an additional $50,000 and create an official Hot Wheels die-cast of her design.

See Arushi’s interview in the video above and follow her journey on Instagram and Tiktok.