Houston woman creates life-sized Mattel’s Hot Wheels® car

New NBC series "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge" debuts May 30 on KPRC 2. Meet contestant Jadejha Edwards at 1pm on Houston Life.

Remember playing with hot wheels as a kid? Well, one Houston super-fan is getting a chance to make her own version of the classic toy. It’s all part of a new show on NBC called “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.”

The new NBC series “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” is giving car lovers and superfans of Mattel’s hot wheels the opportunity of a lifetime by transforming a vehicle from their past into the Hot Wheels showstopper.

One local woman is stepping up to the plate in the premiere episode, aring on may 30 on KPRC 2.

ABOUT JADEJHA EDWARDS

she is working as a security engineer and has been thriving in the tech sphere.

Her journey from a homeless teen is inspiring

Jadejha opened her eyes to an unstable and unhealthy household where she encountered abuse, like drugs, violence, neglect, and toxic parenting.

Left home and later went to the University of South Florida in Tampa

After graduating in 2021, she moved to Houston, working as a cyber-security engineer

ABOUT THE SHOW

Hosted by car aficionado Rutledge Wood

each episode will invite 2 super-fans into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels car, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones

Working alongside a team of automotive magicians known as “The Car Pool,” the two superfans will create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages

CELEBRITY GUEST JUDGES AND PRIZE