Houston woman creates life-sized Mattel’s Hot Wheels® car

Remember playing with hot wheels as a kid? Well, one Houston super-fan is getting a chance to make her own version of the classic toy. It’s all part of a new show on NBC called “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge.”
The new NBC series “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” is giving car lovers and superfans of Mattel’s hot wheels the opportunity of a lifetime by transforming a vehicle from their past into the Hot Wheels showstopper.
One local woman is stepping up to the plate in the premiere episode, aring on may 30 on KPRC 2.
Her name is Jadejha Edwards she’s on Houston Life with more on this wild ride.
ABOUT JADEJHA EDWARDS
- she is working as a security engineer and has been thriving in the tech sphere.
- Her journey from a homeless teen is inspiring
- Jadejha opened her eyes to an unstable and unhealthy household where she encountered abuse, like drugs, violence, neglect, and toxic parenting.
- Left home and later went to the University of South Florida in Tampa
- After graduating in 2021, she moved to Houston, working as a cyber-security engineer
ABOUT THE SHOW
- Hosted by car aficionado Rutledge Wood
- each episode will invite 2 super-fans into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels car, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones
- Working alongside a team of automotive magicians known as “The Car Pool,” the two superfans will create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages
CELEBRITY GUEST JUDGES AND PRIZE
- rotating panel of celebrity guest judges will review the transformations and crown a winner.
- including Terry Crews, Anthony Anderson, WWE Superstar Big E, Terry Crews, Sung Kang, Jay Leno and Joel McHale joining resident experts Hertrech (“Hert”) Eugene Jr., an influencer in car culture and the drift scene, and Dalal Elsheikh, designer for the Ford Motor Company and Hot Wheels Brand Ambassador.
- The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale
- three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.