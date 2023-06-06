Coolest Dad ever - creates real-life Hot Wheels Car!

HOUSTON – WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER:

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

It’s not often you get a second chance at a childhood dream, but meet a local dad getting to do just that!

Kevin Lister, from North Houston is overhauling a classic Thunderbird -- a project he and his own father planned to complete years ago.

It’s all part of the ‘Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge,’ the perfect summer show on NBC. You can watch it on KPRC 2, tonight at 9pm.

Today at 1pm on Houston Life.

This local dad will share what it was like to check this dream off his list.

ABOUT KEVIN

-Kevin grew up in North Houston and went to Westfield High School.

-currently works for the Houston VA Hospital

-He lives with his wife Crystal and 2 daughters. They have been on the show before!

THE STORY BEHIND THE CAR ON THE SHOW!

Growing up as a pastor’s kid, Kevin’s dad kept him in line working on the family’s car. Falling on hard times when his parents divorced, Kevin and his dad lost the ‘77 Thunderbird before finishing it.

REVAMPING THE THUNDERBIRD

He wants to celebrate the classic nature of the thunderbird, while also tying in his Houston roots, cowboy mentality, time in the military and adding a splash of color for his daughters to enjoy.

ABOUT THE SHOW

-Hosted by car afficionado Rutledge Wood, each episode invites two superfans into the Chrome Zone

-They face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones.

- Work alongside a team of automotive magicians known as “The Car Pool”

- The two superfans will create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages.

-The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale where three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.

HOT WHEEL FUN FACT!

More than 16 Hot Wheels cars are sold per second across the globe!

RELATED CONTENT:

https://www.click2houston.com/houston-life/2023/05/25/houston-woman-creates-life-sized-mattels-hot-wheels-car/