94º

LIVE

Houston Life

2 refreshing cocktails for your Juneteenth Celebration

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Drinks, Cocktails, Juneteenth
“Road Towards Freedom" cocktail by JSLEEP (Measurements of Excellence)

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for beverage ideas for your Juneteenth gathering this weekend, we’ve got you covered!

Local mixologist Jsleep “The People’s Bartender,” shares two easy cognac-based cocktail recipes you can make at home to celebrate freedom.

The ingredients used in these cocktails pay homage to the meaning and importance of this Holiday.

J-Sleep is the Founder and creator of Measurements of Excellence, a Black Bartending Experience, as well as the Research/Development & Production Manager for Musaafer in the Galleria area.

To connect with JSleep, click here.

“Road Towards Freedom”

  • 2.5oz Nyak Cognac VS
  • 1oz Hibiscus Watermelon Syrup
  • .5oz Lemon Juice
  • .5oz Orange Liqueur

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a tin shaker, then fill with ½ scoop of ice and shake hard for 5-7 seconds. Double strain into a chilled Coupe Glass and garnish with a dehydrated Hibiscus Leaf.

“Peachy King”

• 1.5oz Nyak Peach

• .5oz Peach Vodka

• .5oz Peach Schnapps

• .5oz Peach Syrup

• .5oz Orange Liqueur

• .75oz Lemon Juice

• 2 Mint Leaves

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a tin shaker w/ ice and shake hard for 5-7 seconds. Double strain into a chilled Collins Glass over ice and top with Champagne and garnish with a nice-sized mint sprig and a Lemon and Lime Wheel.

Recipes provided by JSLEEP.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email