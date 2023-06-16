2 refreshing cocktails for your Juneteenth Celebration

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for beverage ideas for your Juneteenth gathering this weekend, we’ve got you covered!
Local mixologist Jsleep “The People’s Bartender,” shares two easy cognac-based cocktail recipes you can make at home to celebrate freedom.
The ingredients used in these cocktails pay homage to the meaning and importance of this Holiday.
J-Sleep is the Founder and creator of Measurements of Excellence, a Black Bartending Experience, as well as the Research/Development & Production Manager for Musaafer in the Galleria area.
“Road Towards Freedom”
- 2.5oz Nyak Cognac VS
- 1oz Hibiscus Watermelon Syrup
- .5oz Lemon Juice
- .5oz Orange Liqueur
Instructions:
Add all ingredients into a tin shaker, then fill with ½ scoop of ice and shake hard for 5-7 seconds. Double strain into a chilled Coupe Glass and garnish with a dehydrated Hibiscus Leaf.
“Peachy King”
• 1.5oz Nyak Peach
• .5oz Peach Vodka
• .5oz Peach Schnapps
• .5oz Peach Syrup
• .5oz Orange Liqueur
• .75oz Lemon Juice
• 2 Mint Leaves
Instructions:
Add all ingredients into a tin shaker w/ ice and shake hard for 5-7 seconds. Double strain into a chilled Collins Glass over ice and top with Champagne and garnish with a nice-sized mint sprig and a Lemon and Lime Wheel.
Recipes provided by JSLEEP.