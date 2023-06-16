2 refreshing cocktails for your Juneteenth Celebration

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for beverage ideas for your Juneteenth gathering this weekend, we’ve got you covered!

Local mixologist Jsleep “The People’s Bartender,” shares two easy cognac-based cocktail recipes you can make at home to celebrate freedom.

The ingredients used in these cocktails pay homage to the meaning and importance of this Holiday.

J-Sleep is the Founder and creator of Measurements of Excellence, a Black Bartending Experience, as well as the Research/Development & Production Manager for Musaafer in the Galleria area.

To connect with JSleep, click here.

“Road Towards Freedom”

2.5oz Nyak Cognac VS

1oz Hibiscus Watermelon Syrup

.5oz Lemon Juice

.5oz Orange Liqueur

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a tin shaker, then fill with ½ scoop of ice and shake hard for 5-7 seconds. Double strain into a chilled Coupe Glass and garnish with a dehydrated Hibiscus Leaf.

“Peachy King”

• 1.5oz Nyak Peach

• .5oz Peach Vodka

• .5oz Peach Schnapps

• .5oz Peach Syrup

• .5oz Orange Liqueur

• .75oz Lemon Juice

• 2 Mint Leaves

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a tin shaker w/ ice and shake hard for 5-7 seconds. Double strain into a chilled Collins Glass over ice and top with Champagne and garnish with a nice-sized mint sprig and a Lemon and Lime Wheel.

Recipes provided by JSLEEP.