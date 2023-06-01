🏳️‍🌈 The Original Ninfa’s celebrate pride month with colorful cocktails 🏳️‍🌈

HOUSTON – Celebrate pride month with these three delicious and colorful cocktails!
Angel Belman from The Original Ninfa’s shows how to make these pride-inspired drinks, including a watermelon mojito that gives back to the LGBTQ+ community.
1. WATERMELON MOJITO (PRIDE COCKTAIL):
2oz white rum
2oz watermelon juice
1oz lime juice
1oz simple syrup
6-8 mint leaves
Top off with Topo Chico
Garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig
Tips: If the watermelon is not sweet enough, add more syrup.
THIS COCKTAIL GIVES BACK!
Throughout June, Ninfa’s will offer their Watermelon Mojito for $13 and donate $1 of each sold beverage to GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.
2. DISCO LEMONADE
1oz tequila
.5oz gin
.75oz Midori melon liqueur
1oz pineapple juice
2oz lemonade
garnish with a lemon wheel
3. CACTUS FLOWER MARGARITA
1.5oz silver tequila
1oz triple sec
1oz lime juice
.75oz Monin desert fruit syrup
3 pieces of jalapeño wheels
Watch the video above to see the demo.