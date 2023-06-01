🏳️‍🌈 The Original Ninfa’s celebrate pride month with colorful cocktails 🏳️‍🌈

HOUSTON – Celebrate pride month with these three delicious and colorful cocktails!

Angel Belman from The Original Ninfa’s shows how to make these pride-inspired drinks, including a watermelon mojito that gives back to the LGBTQ+ community.

1. WATERMELON MOJITO (PRIDE COCKTAIL):

The Original NInfa's Watermelon Mojito (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

2oz white rum

2oz watermelon juice

1oz lime juice

1oz simple syrup

6-8 mint leaves

Top off with Topo Chico

Garnish with a lime wheel and mint sprig

Tips: If the watermelon is not sweet enough, add more syrup.

THIS COCKTAIL GIVES BACK!

Throughout June, Ninfa’s will offer their Watermelon Mojito for $13 and donate $1 of each sold beverage to GLAAD, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

2. DISCO LEMONADE

The Original NInfa's Disco Lemonade (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

1oz tequila

.5oz gin

.75oz Midori melon liqueur

1oz pineapple juice

2oz lemonade

garnish with a lemon wheel

3. CACTUS FLOWER MARGARITA

The Original NInfa's Cactus Flower Margarita (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

1.5oz silver tequila

1oz triple sec

1oz lime juice

.75oz Monin desert fruit syrup

3 pieces of jalapeño wheels

Watch the video above to see the demo.