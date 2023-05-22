2 easy strawberry recipes perfect for the summer season 🍓

HOUSTON – WATCH HOUSTON LIFE IN THE PLAYER BELOW!
Strawberries are in season!
If you’re looking for unique ways to use strawberries, award-winning cookbook author and culinary instructor Shubhra Samineni shares two easy recipes with an Indian flair that are perfect for any occasion.
FRUIT CHAAT (SPICED FRUIT SALAD)
Refrigerator Life: 1 hour (Tastes best freshly tossed and served.)
Reheating Method: None! Simply toss and serve.
1 guava, chopped into bite-size cubes (peel on)
1 red apple, chopped into bite-size cubes (peel on)
1 pear, chopped into bite-size cubes (peel on)
1 peach, chopped into bite-size cubes (peel on)
1 cup green grapes
1 banana
¼ teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Juice of 1 lime
For the full recipe, click → here
STRAWBERRY LASSI
This is an Indian yogurt smoothie that is typically made with mangoes, but today we’re using strawberries.
Refrigerator life: 2 days, shake before serving
½ lb (225 g) strawberries (about 15 strawberries)
4 tablespoons plain yogurt or plain soy yogurt (regular or fat-free)
4 tablespoons sugar (omit or reduce if the strawberries are very sweet)
¼ cup (65 ml) water (substitute a splash of rum)
5 ice cubes
For the full recipe, click → here