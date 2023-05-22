2 easy strawberry recipes perfect for the summer season 🍓

HOUSTON – WATCH HOUSTON LIFE IN THE PLAYER BELOW!

Strawberries are in season!

If you’re looking for unique ways to use strawberries, award-winning cookbook author and culinary instructor Shubhra Samineni shares two easy recipes with an Indian flair that are perfect for any occasion.

FRUIT CHAAT (SPICED FRUIT SALAD)

Refrigerator Life: 1 hour (Tastes best freshly tossed and served.)

Reheating Method: None! Simply toss and serve.

1 guava, chopped into bite-size cubes (peel on)

1 red apple, chopped into bite-size cubes (peel on)

1 pear, chopped into bite-size cubes (peel on)

1 peach, chopped into bite-size cubes (peel on)

1 cup green grapes

1 banana

¼ teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Juice of 1 lime

For the full recipe, click → here

STRAWBERRY LASSI

This is an Indian yogurt smoothie that is typically made with mangoes, but today we’re using strawberries.

Refrigerator life: 2 days, shake before serving

½ lb (225 g) strawberries (about 15 strawberries)

4 tablespoons plain yogurt or plain soy yogurt (regular or fat-free)

4 tablespoons sugar (omit or reduce if the strawberries are very sweet)

¼ cup (65 ml) water (substitute a splash of rum)

5 ice cubes

For the full recipe, click → here