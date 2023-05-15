Ghost town for sale

LOBO – HOUSTON LIFE WEEKDAYS 1PM | WATCH IN THE PLAYER BELOW

For $100,000 and plenty of heart, you can buy a small Texas town.

Here are the details taken directly from the listing:

“For most of the 20th century Lobo was a little desert town and railway watering stop with up to 100 residents. In 1991 Lobo was abandoned by its last residents. In 2001 we, three German friends, bought Lobo and began the process of rebuilding. During the last 22 years, we spent many months living, working, and vacationing in Lobo and hosted many art, short film and music events there...

We are too old now to continue our efforts to maintain the buildings and the 10 acres of land and would like to sell Lobo to someone who appreciates the special character of ‘our’ little Ghost Town.”

Location

Lobo (elevation 4,010 feet) is located 130 miles southeast of El Paso and 15 miles east of the Rio Grande.

To the north of Lobo is Guatelupe National Park; to the south is Big Bend National Park.

According to the listing, the following links show you pictures of specific structures and services in Lobo:

Links & Pictures

You can see many pictures of the landscape surrounding Lobo, the motel, the gas station and saloon, the swimming pool, shower house, the former grocery store and post office, etc. at https://lobo-texas.tumblr.com and our old web site https://dev.lobo-texas.com/lobohome/en/home.php.

https://lobo-texas.tumblr.com/ - Lobo Photos - See how you can have a lot of fun here

https://dev.lobo-texas.com/lobohome/en/home.php - Old website. Ask for credentials.

Buildings and infrastructure

Water/Sewer

Septic system with leach field at the shower house.

The former grocery store/post office (shown as Townhall on Lobo map) kitchen and bathroom is connected to an existing cess pool.

Running hot and cold water in the former grocery store/post office.

New well pump, pipes, and control system installed. Functionality last checked in September 2022 - see video -.

There are two 400 gal water tanks and a pump in the former gas station as a backup system in case the well fails.

Electric

The former grocery store/post office, the motel, and the former gas station/ restaurant have functioning lighting and outlets.

One of the smaller houses has functioning wiring for the outlets and ceiling lights.

Roofs

All roofs -except the motel- were rebuilt with plywood or OSB and covered with roll roofing. The roofs on the smaller houses have developed significant leaks over the years.

The motel has 3-tab shingles on it which are still in pretty good shape (no leaks).

The roofs of the former grocery store/post office and the former gas station and the restaurant are covered with about 3000 sqft of corrugated metal roofing in good condition.

Fencing/Gates

There is a 5′ fence with two gates along the entire length of Lobo along US Highway 90

Motel

All motel rooms have functioning windows, window shutters, and doors. One motel room has in addition a 6′ sliding glass door. Most interior walls are painted.

Former Gas Station / Restaurant /Saloon

The former gas station and restaurant (1500sqft) has four large intact windows (3′ x 6′-7′), interior wall paneling, painted walls and ceiling, and a refurbished counter/bar.

Former grocery store/post office (2000sqft)

Living room, 3 bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, screened-in porch, 800 sqft storage room

