Today on Houston Life... 🎧🐸⚾🌎

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly and Tessa Barrera are teamng up.

WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW:

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

1:15 P.M. - EARTH DAY AT THE HOUSTON ZOO

Earth day is this weekend, and you can celebrate with your family at the Houston zoo.

On today’s show, Jackie Wallace and Sarah, the Children’s Zoo Supervisor are bringing along a toad.

1:25 P.M. - BRAND NEW RESOURCES FOR CHILDREN WITH AUTISM

April is national autism awareness month and there is a new clinic opening in Missouri City that is offering an innovative experience for young children with autism.

We sent Melanie Camp out to take a look at what is coming to Autism Therapy Services and how they are helping local families.

Autism Therapy Services currently offers in-home, multilingual services and the new clinic will be open 7 days a week with extended hours.

You can call them at 832-514-3863 or head online to find out more https://asdtherapyservices.com/.

1:30 P.M. - GOODWILL HOUSTON’S 35TH ANNUAL GALA CELEBRATION

Next month Goodwill Houston is hosting its annual gala.

Houston Life host Derrick Shore is proud to partner with Goodwill to emcee the big event.

Joining us to discuss the 35th annual gala celebration are Barbie Parker, Vice President fund development & community relations and Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman the Goodwill 2023 gala co-chair.

1:40 P.M. - FREE FAMILY FESTIVAL AT A HOUSTON FARM

We’re sharing new ways to honor Earth Day.

How you and the family can get outside and enjoy nature at Hope Farms in Houston.

All the details on the free family festival happening this weekend.

1:45 P.M. - READY 2 REIGN

Our next guest went viral last year with an Astros’ themed remix of the Jay Z and Alicia Keys song ‘Empire State of Mind’ where he hyped Houston fans ahead of the World Series.

Now, local rapper and producer Mark Drew is back with a new hype song, ‘Ready 2 Reign.’ He performs it live.