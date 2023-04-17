What to do with leftover crawfish from your boil

HOUSTON – It’s one way to use up all those tasty leftovers from the crawfish boil.

Our friends Brennan’s of Houston are sharing their Crawfish Boil Potato Salad recipe to help you celebrate National Crawfish Day at home.

Brennan’s of Houston Crawfish Boil Potato Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb. or about 2 cups peeled crawfish tail meat

1 ½ lbs. new potatoes, boiled until tender or left over from your crawfish boil

8 oz. Andouille Sausage – 1/4″ sliced into quarter rounds

2 cobs corn, cooked and sliced off the cob

½ cup yellow onion, small diced

½ cup celery, small diced

1 head garlic, used from the boil, squeezed out and smashed

2 boiled eggs, small diced

2 green onions or chives, slice the tops thin to garnish

1 ½ cups Brennan’s Comeback Sauce (recipe below)

Method:

1. Peel crawfish tail meat leftover from your crawfish boil or use method below to cook store-bought crawfish tail meat.

2. Smash your leftover potatoes. Place them on an oiled sheet pan and roast in the oven until nice and brown in color. This helps dry out the potatoes. When they are about half roasted, add diced sausage and continue roasting the potatoes. Remove from oven, cool to close to room temperature, and place in a large bowl that you will use to assemble your potato salad.

3. Add the corn, onion, celery, garlic and eggs to the potatoes and sausage. Mix just to incorporate the ingredients.

4. Add in about 1 ½ cups of Comeback Sauce to the potato mixture (add more sauce if you like creamier potato salad). Season with salt and pepper and garnish with snipped chives or sliced green onion tops.

Chef Notes: If you haven’t done a crawfish boil and want to make the salad, fill a large pot with 3 quarts water and add 1 Tbsp salt, 3 Tbsp creole seasoning, 3 bay leaves, 1 lemon (cut in half), 1 head of fresh garlic (cut in half), 1 Tbsp Zatarain’s Liquid Crab Boil Season. Bring these ingredients to a boil and add potatoes, sausage, and corn. When the potatoes are tender, remove the potatoes, sausage, garlic and corn from the boil. Drain and let cool. Then, drop your crawfish tail meat into the crawfish boil liquid, bring to quick simmer and remove. I use this for a quick boil to make potato salad if didn’t have leftovers or hadn’t done a recent seafood boil. It’s not the recipe that I would use to boil live crawfish and crabs – that’s going to have much more of everything, especially seasoning!

Brennan’s of Houston Comeback Sauce

Ingredients:

2 cups mayonnaise (Dukes or Hellman’s)

4 Tbsp creole mustard

4 Tbsp Cajun Power Garlic Sauce or favorite garlic hot sauce

5 Tbsp cocktail sauce

2 tsp Lea & Perrins or other worcestershire sauce

½ fresh squeezed lemon

2 Tbsp snipped chives or thinly sliced green onion tops

Salt and Pepper

Method:

Easy! Mix all the ingredients together in bowl and use it as a sauce or dip.