A look at the new Gold Rush Astros gear you can purchase at the team store this season

HOUSTON – All of our Houston Astros are winners, and they have the World Series 2022 trophy to prove it!

Now, as we welcome the team back for a new season, it’s time for fans to get ready to cheer them on.

And when you’re a World Series champion -- or the fan of one -- you need to look the part.

The team released new World Series themed gold-trimmed merchandise, and you can get it now at either of the team stores at Minute Maid Park.

Within their Gold Rush Collection, fans can purchase special gold jerseys, hats, t-shirts, koozies, necklaces and the brand new gold jacket.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Krysti Stahl with Aastros guest services, and surprise guest and former baseball pro Enrique Cruz all about the team’s new gold merch.