Move and groove with low-impact Barre exercises from home

Local celebrity fitness trainer Erica Hood created a fitness app, where you can do workouts absolutely anywhere! She was in studio today with Derrick Shore to demonstrate the moves live. The workout is ballet-inspired for non-dancers to help you strengthen your body. Barre Sculpt is a popular workout, and easy enough to do at home to help you reach your goals. Watch the video to learn more about the app, and see the exercises to get you moving.

Erica started dancing at the age of 3, and the rest is history! She spent her adulthood in Los Angeles where she danced professionally, while also gaining over a decade of experience teaching for the most prestigious dance fitness studios and training celebrities.

She is the creator of ‘Hoodfit,’ which is a fitness app encouraging women to ‘Rep Your Womanhood.’

Hoodfit is a health and wellness company dedicated to promoting the importance of movement for overall happiness in life. The mission is to inspire and empower women through a diverse range of fitness options, from high-energy dance and muscle toning exercises to calming flow workouts.

Watch the video above to see her live demonstration of the workouts with Derrick Shore!

The Barre Sculpt exercises shown will help you build strength, tone your abs, improve posture, strengthen your glutes, reduce stress, and increase flexibility all while being gentle on your joints.

EXERCISE LIST:

1. Relevé

2. Grand plié

3. Arabesque

4. Side Leg Lift

5. Por de bras

6. Plank Taps

If you’re eager to get moving, Erica has shared a special promotion for Houston Life viewers! Use promo code HLTV now through April 1st to get a complimentary 2 month membership to her digital studio Hoodfit Life!

For more information, you can visit her website and follow her on Instagram.